NDP 2026: Flying of kites, drones prohibited in selected areas on certain dates

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will be establishing temporary restricted areas over some parts of Singapore on selected days in June, July, and August.

The temporary restricted areas are to ensure the safety of the public and low-flying aircraft involved in aerial activities for the National Day Parade and its rehearsals, said CAAS and NDP’s executive committee on Tuesday (Jun 16).

The areas will encompass The Kallang, formerly known as Singapore Sports Hub, and its vicinity, as well as other parts of Singapore.

The restrictions will extend from ground level to 3,000 feet above mean sea level.

They will be in effect on various dates between Jun 18 and Aug 9. In the event of poor weather conditions on any of the planned dates, the reserve date of Aug 15 may also be used.