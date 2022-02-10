KKH and Disney collaboration brings interactive murals, customised training to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Interactive murals at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) that provide comfort and soothe anxiety are the latest in a series of collaborations between the hospital and The Walt Disney Company.

These interactive murals can be found in the children's waiting room and at the entrances to certain operating theatres, said KKH on Thursday (Feb 10).

Through the Disney Team of Heroes app, KKH said characters from Star Wars, Zootopia, The Incredibles, and Marvel’s Avengers come to life in the form of stories and games.

“Surgery can be stressful for anyone, and particularly for children,” said Associate Professor Kevin Lim, chairman of KKH's Division of Surgery.

“These interactive murals have been invaluable for soothing children’s anxieties, transforming the environment around them and bringing a smile to everyone’s faces ahead of their surgery.”

KKH also noted that it is the first hospital in Asia to feature Disney-themed interactive murals.

These interactive features are an extension of the hospital's prior collaborations with Disney. The earlier murals outside the hospital's Clinic K, Musculoskeletal Centre and Eye Centre feature iconic franchises that were selected according to the average age of the children treated at each clinic.