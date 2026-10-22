KKH says abused baby had no injuries during admission; MSF says no child protection referral before death

SINGAPORE: KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) said abused baby Trevor Neo Yu Hin was found to have no injuries when he was admitted in January 2024, and that his case was eventually closed with "no outstanding concerns" after follow-up by the hospital.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), in response to CNA's queries, said separately there had been no referral to its Protective Service or to a social service agency before Trevor's death.

Before Trevor was born, his parents had attended a marriage preparation programme from May to June 2023 and were also offered parenting-related resources, the ministry said.

Trevor died in September 2024 at the age of eight months after enduring abuse from his parents, 23-year-old Chloe Gan Ci Xuan and 27-year-old Neo Jia Ming, for most of his life.

He was hospitalised at KKH for about a week for observation from Jan 18 to Jan 23, 2024, when he was just over a month old.

In response to CNA's queries, KKH said Trevor's father had brought him to hospital for reduced milk intake, vomiting and concerns that his mother had shaken him.

Associate Professor Eileen Lew, chairman of KKH's medical board, said the hospital conducted "thorough evaluations", including a brain scan, eye examination and X-rays, during his stay.

"Trevor was found to be normal and there were no injuries," she said, adding that he was conscious and alert, with no reported loss of consciousness.

The baby remained at KKH while care plans were being drawn up, and his parents agreed to follow them before he was discharged on Jan 23, 2024, Assoc Prof Lew said.

The court later heard that Trevor had become unconscious before he was taken to hospital.

Gan had shaken Trevor vigorously after he began crying. When she later tapped his chin to feed him milk, he did not respond, prompting the couple to seek medical attention.

The court also heard that no injuries were found during his hospital stay.

KKH continued to follow up on Trevor's case after his discharge, including by facilitating access to services for parenting and child development support, Assoc Prof Lew said.

"With no outstanding concerns, the case was eventually closed," she said.

Trevor returned to KKH on Apr 2, 2024, after his nanny found bleeding in his mouth and insisted that he see a doctor.

The court heard that Neo had dug around in Trevor's mouth to stop him from crying while on the way to the nanny's house. A doctor at KKH examined Trevor, who was about four months old at the time, and noted local trauma under his tongue with redness.

Assoc Prof Lew told CNA that the doctor found Trevor to be well, with no tear or bleeding under his tongue. He was discharged the same day.

"The parents mentioned that Trevor liked to suck on his hands and fingers," she said, adding that the couple sought medical attention promptly, were cooperative and provided accounts consistent with the clinical findings.

Trevor was brought to KKH unresponsive on Sep 2, 2024, and was pronounced dead despite resuscitation efforts, the hospital said.

The court later heard that Gan had repeatedly smothered Trevor in response to his crying before his death.

His father was in the same room and aware of the acts but was playing a game on his phone.

Gan was sentenced on Oct 21 to 15 years and three months' jail, while Neo was jailed for 16 years.

Among other offences, Gan pleaded guilty to causing Trevor's death, while Neo pleaded guilty to allowing it.

Neo received a longer sentence than Gan as he had one more charge of domestic abuse against Gan, and he did not have the mitigating factor she had of a mental condition.