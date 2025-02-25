Newborns at KKH may receive loaned car seats under new road safety programme

SINGAPORE: Parents of newborns at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) may loan a complimentary car seat under a new programme to reduce the risk of child road safety injuries, the hospital said on Tuesday (Feb 25).

The initiative, a first in Singapore, aims to empower parents to make their baby’s car rides safer, right from their first journey home, said KKH in a news release.

“Every year, we treat approximately 400 children for injuries from road traffic accidents. Many of these - especially to the head, spinal cord and internal organs - are far more severe when the child isn’t using a proper car seat,” said Dr Ronald Tan, senior consultant at KKH’s department of emergency medicine.

“Many of the injuries could be prevented with the right precautions. The need for families to have greater awareness about the effectiveness of car seats in saving lives has never been more crucial.”

Under the KKH Newborn Car Seat Programme, parents will be invited to register their interest to loan a complimentary car seat for their baby’s first year during their antenatal checkup. Alternatively, they can also sign up at for.sg/buckleupbaby.

KKH will arrange for the parents to collect the car seat by their third trimester checkup, to allow sufficient time to familiarise themselves with the seat prior to the baby’s delivery. Educational video resources and support on proper installation and use of the car seat will also be provided.

In addition, parents will have access to an expert on child passenger safety to learn more about the effectiveness of car seats in minimising the risk of severe injury in road accidents.

The loaned seat will need to be returned when the child turns one.