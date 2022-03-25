KKH files police report following pregnant woman's claims that she lost baby after 4-hour A&E wait

SINGAPORE: KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) on Friday (Mar 25) said it had filed a police report over an unidentified pregnant woman's claims that she had lost her baby, after allegedly waiting at the accident and emergency department for about four hours.

"KKH would like to clarify that the online report on the incident at the Urgent O&G Centre is incorrect," said Professor Alex Sia, chief executive officer of the hospital.

"We can definitively say that there is no such scenario. We have since made a police report."

On Wednesday, alternative news source Wake Up Singapore posted an article about the alleged incident with a picture of a redacted hospital bill dated Feb 28. The article, which has since been widely shared on social media, gave a timeline of the woman's account of her visit to KKH.

The woman said she suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly left unattended at A&E for four hours.

KKH on Thursday evening said that it was not able to identify the patient despite the hospital's "best efforts".

"Preliminary investigations indicate that there is no such case at the hospital on the date indicated in the report," it added in a statement to CNA.

On Friday, Wake Up Singapore published a post alleging that the hospital had spoken to the woman on the phone nearly four hours before it released the statement the day before.