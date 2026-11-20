SINGAPORE: Semiconductor equipment manufacturer KLA Corporation on Friday (Nov 20) launched an expansion at its Ang Mo Kio site, which is expected to create about 400 jobs.

With the first part of the facility that opened in October 2024, the new 210,000 sq ft site will enable the US-headquartered company to quicken production of its most advanced equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, including advanced packaging, silicon photonics and AI-driven applications, the company said in a press release.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore must keep building the specialised capabilities companies need to compete, and working with partners like KLA can support their growth while creating opportunities for its people.

“As chips become more powerful and specialised, manufacturing them requires greater precision, equipment that can measure process variations and detect defects early is therefore increasingly important,” he said.

KLA’s new expansion is expected to create at least 400 new jobs, including roles in mechanical design engineering, materials evaluation and product testing, said Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade).

According to the Economic Development Board (EDB), the semiconductor industry contributes close to 6 per cent of Singapore’s GDP and employs more than 35,000 people.

The expansion brings KLA's Ang Mo Kio site to about 420,000 sq ft, making it the company's biggest manufacturing site globally, said chief financial officer Bren Higgins on Friday.

In Singapore, the company currently employs more than 2,200 workers across multiple shifts, he noted.

KLA’s Singapore country president and senior vice-president of global operations Theo Kneepkens also outlined plans on Friday for another expansion, subject to the relevant approvals.

The company’s next phase of growth in Singapore will be bigger than the two current buildings combined and will be located close by, he added.

The current and further expansions are expected to create about 1,000 new jobs across research and development, supply chain and manufacturing engineering functions, KLA said in the press release.

“Our plans for an additional phase reflect our conviction that Singapore, with its exceptional talent, supportive governance and strategic position, will remain indispensable to how the world manufactures critical semiconductor equipment that powers AI and advanced computing,” said Mr Kneepkens.

The company’s Singapore site currently houses its research and development, manufacturing, and corporate functions as well as one of its largest global technical training centres.

In September, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) announced new or expanded partnerships with KLA and other semiconductor companies including Applied Materials and GlobalFoundries.