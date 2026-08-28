Man to be charged after allegedly concealing knife in sock at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old Indonesian man will be charged in court on Saturday (Aug 29) after he allegedly tried to bring a knife through security screening at Changi Airport.

Police were alerted to the case at about 1.10pm on Thursday. The man was said to have concealed the knife in his high-cut shoe at the Terminal 4 departure centralised screening area.

The knife, measuring 19.5cm-long with a 12cm blade, was hidden inside a sock. It was wrapped in layers of plastic bags and sealed with tape, the police said.

A Certis Cisco aviation security officer operating the X-ray machine detected a suspicious sharp object in the man's right shoe after he was instructed to remove his shoes before passing through the screening lane.

“The man was subsequently escorted to a search room, where a knife together with a sheath was found concealed in his shoe,” the police said.