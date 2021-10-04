Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man, woman arrested after knife attack at Yishun
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man, woman arrested after knife attack in Yishun

Man, woman arrested after knife attack in Yishun

A knife seized as case exhibit. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

04 Oct 2021 04:33PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 04:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday (Oct 3) for allegedly voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF). 

The police were alerted to the incident at about 5.30pm on Sunday, when a man was slashed by a knife along Yishun Avenue 6. 

The victim suffered several lacerations and was conscious when taken to the hospital, said the police in the news release on Monday.

The suspects, who had fled the scene before the police arrived, were arrested within four hours of the alleged assault. A knife was recovered and preliminary investigations revealed that "all parties involved were known to each other", said the police. 

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he could be jailed up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of such punishments. 

Police added that investigations against the woman are ongoing.

Source: CNA/ad(ac)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us