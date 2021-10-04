Man, woman arrested after knife attack in Yishun

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday (Oct 3) for allegedly voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

The police were alerted to the incident at about 5.30pm on Sunday, when a man was slashed by a knife along Yishun Avenue 6.

The victim suffered several lacerations and was conscious when taken to the hospital, said the police in the news release on Monday.

The suspects, who had fled the scene before the police arrived, were arrested within four hours of the alleged assault. A knife was recovered and preliminary investigations revealed that "all parties involved were known to each other", said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Tuesday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he could be jailed up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of such punishments.

Police added that investigations against the woman are ongoing.