Heard this bird? Koels' piercing call divides residents

SINGAPORE: As dawn breaks, one Housing Board neighbourhood in Bedok North starts to stir – an engine hums as a taxi driver starts his engine, broken by the whoosh of an electric bicycle when a delivery rider zips past.

Squares of fluorescent light mosaic the facade of the HDB blocks, punctuated by the sound of water rushing from taps and showers.

Then a piercing bird call rings from one of the trees beside the flats – ooh woooo, ooh woooo. You may not know the name of this bird but many Singapore residents instantly recognise its distinctive call, and some get woken up by it.

In the last parliamentary session on Oct 5, MP Louis Chua (WP-Sengkang) raised a question on the Asian koel.

Mr Chua asked the Ministry of National Development about the number of complaints it receives a year about the bird's calls. He also asked if measures had been taken to minimise roosting near residential areas, considering the koel's status as a native species protected under the Wild Animals and Birds Act.

The ministry said in a written reply that the National Parks Board (NParks) received an annual average of 640 cases of feedback about the bird from 2016 to 2020.

Responding to CNA queries, NParks' director of wildlife management How Choon Beng said that this makes up about 4 per cent of the feedback NParks receives.

Most of the residents CNA spoke to in Bedok North and Sengkang had no idea what a koel was until they listened to a video of its call.