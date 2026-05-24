Koh Poh Koon says he is ‘not running away’ at final event as senior minister of state

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon on Saturday (May 23) said he was not “running away”, following his decision to step down from political office.

Speaking at the inaugural National Exemplary Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Practitioners Awards 2026, Dr Koh thanked his friends and the general public for their encouragement and support after the announcement of his resignation on Friday.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced on Friday that Dr Koh, who is Senior Minister of State for Health and Senior Minister of State for Manpower, will step down from his roles with effect from Jun 1 due to “family reasons”.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for your encouragement, your support, and your partnership, especially those who I worked with all these years,” Dr Koh said on Saturday.

“Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart.”

Dr Koh, who is also a Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC, added that as an elected MP, his constituents would always be a priority for him and he will continue to do his “very best” for the residents.

But he also noted that the needs of his family have increased in recent years.

“Unfortunately for family, I'm the only one they have,” Dr Koh said.

“I cannot outsource my family to others, so it is time that I have to take stock and reprioritise. But I was telling some of you that I'm not running away, I'm still going to be around, right?”

He added that he would still be at “different events” in his role as an MP.

“I want to just once again say a big thanks to everyone for sending me your text messages and your emails, and for your support,” Dr Koh said.