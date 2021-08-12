Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Several KOO canned vegetable products recalled due to potential canning failure: SFA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Several KOO canned vegetable products recalled due to potential canning failure: SFA

Several KOO canned vegetable products recalled due to potential canning failure: SFA
KOO baked beans in tomato sauce in 410g cans. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)
Several KOO canned vegetable products recalled due to potential canning failure: SFA
KOO butter beans in tangy curry sauce in 410g cans. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)
Several KOO canned vegetable products recalled due to potential canning failure: SFA
KOO corn creamstyle sweetcorn in 415g cans. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)
Several KOO canned vegetable products recalled due to potential canning failure: SFA
KOO baked beans in hot curry sauce in 410g cans. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)
Several KOO canned vegetable products recalled due to potential canning failure: SFA
KOO mixed vegetables in curry sauce in 420g cans. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)
Several KOO canned vegetable products recalled due to potential canning failure: SFA
KOO baked beans in tomato and herb sauce in 410g cans. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)
Several KOO canned vegetable products recalled due to potential canning failure: SFA
KOO butter beans in tomato sauce in 420g cans. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)
Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
12 Aug 2021 11:56PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2021 01:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Several KOO canned vegetable products in Singapore have been recalled due to a potential canning failure that may result in "microbial contamination", the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Thursday (Aug 12).

This comes after the Food Standards Australia New Zealand issued a food recall alert on a range of KOO brand canned products from South Africa because of the potential canning failure.

As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, the SFA has directed one importer, Walluco, to recall the affected batches of the implicated products. 

The recall has been completed, the agency said in a media release. 

The affected products are:

  • KOO baked beans in tomato sauce in 410g cans
  • KOO butter beans in tangy curry sauce in 410g cans
  • KOO corn creamstyle sweetcorn in 415g cans 
  • KOO baked beans in hot curry sauce in 410g cans
  • KOO mixed vegetables in curry sauce in 420g cans
  • KOO baked beans in tomato and herb sauce in 410g cans
  • KOO butter beans in tomato sauce in 420g cans 

The affected cans have dates of manufacture from May 1, 2019, to May 5, 2021. 

"Food products with potential microbial contamination may cause food spoilage, and illness if consumed," said SFA, adding that consumers who purchased the implicated products should not eat them.

Those who have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, the agency added.

 

Source: CNA/lk

Related Topics

SFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us