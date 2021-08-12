Several KOO canned vegetable products recalled due to potential canning failure: SFA

SINGAPORE: Several KOO canned vegetable products in Singapore have been recalled due to a potential canning failure that may result in "microbial contamination", the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Thursday (Aug 12).

This comes after the Food Standards Australia New Zealand issued a food recall alert on a range of KOO brand canned products from South Africa because of the potential canning failure.

As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, the SFA has directed one importer, Walluco, to recall the affected batches of the implicated products.

The recall has been completed, the agency said in a media release.

The affected products are:

KOO baked beans in tomato sauce in 410g cans

KOO butter beans in tangy curry sauce in 410g cans

KOO corn creamstyle sweetcorn in 415g cans

KOO baked beans in hot curry sauce in 410g cans

KOO mixed vegetables in curry sauce in 420g cans

KOO baked beans in tomato and herb sauce in 410g cans

KOO butter beans in tomato sauce in 420g cans

The affected cans have dates of manufacture from May 1, 2019, to May 5, 2021.

"Food products with potential microbial contamination may cause food spoilage, and illness if consumed," said SFA, adding that consumers who purchased the implicated products should not eat them.

Those who have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, the agency added.