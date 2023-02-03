Kopitiam card to be discontinued after Jun 30, refunds of stored value to start from March

SINGAPORE: Kopitiam stored-value cards that entitle users to a 10 per cent discount at the operator's food courts and eateries will be phased out after Jun 30, and consumers may get a full cash refund of the amount left on their cards from Mar 1.

FairPrice Group, which runs the Kopitiam chain of food courts, coffee shops and hawker centres, said this on Thursday (Feb 2) after online messages claimed that the use of the Kopitiam card would end this month and the remaining stored value likely forfeited.

FairPrice said that Kopitiam card users may receive the same 10 per cent discount on the FairPrice mobile application, which will still be in use after the card is discontinued.

Besides being able to get a full cash refund of the stored value, Kopitiam card holders may also transfer the amount to the FairPrice app in the form of Linkpoints.

This may be done at kiosks set up at selected Kopitiam outlets and there will be personnel stationed at the kiosks to help customers with the refund and transfer.

Linkpoints are loyalty points that are accumulated by spending at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets online or at the stores, and the points may be used to offset the cost of purchases.

Kopitiam is one of four social enterprises under the FairPrice Group, which was established in November 2019. The other social enterprises are NTUC FairPrice, NTUC Foodfare, and NTUC Link.

Kopitiam has more than 100 outlets of hawker centres and food courts across the island.

FairPrice is encouraging Kopitiam cardholders to download the FairPrice app “as soon as possible” so that they may redeem Linkpoints for Kopitiam purchases in addition to the existing 10 per cent discounts.

Fairprice added that seniors who may have difficulty using the app or do not have debit or credit cards and are under the ComCare scheme for low-income individuals and families may get the 10 per cent discount by showing their Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation identifier cards.

This story was originally published in TODAY.