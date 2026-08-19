‘My heart sank’: Abrupt closure of Korea Artiz Studio leaves engaged couples in limbo

SINGAPORE: When Ms Lim Ying Xuan saw an advertisement for Korea Artiz Studio online in September last year, she was drawn by their minimalist photoshoot style and decided to visit the wedding photography studio at Carlton Hotel with her fiancé.

They had not planned on buying a package there and then. But the couple had won a cash voucher through a lucky draw at the studio, and could only redeem it if they paid the full amount of S$3,300 for the photoshoot package that day.

Looking back, the arrangement struck her as a bit odd – but the 26-year-old had brushed it off as the studio seemed legitimate.

“At that time I thought it was quite okay. I'm okay to pay that price if it's legit, like they're not gonna run away with my money.”

But Ms Lim was among the dozens of customers who were left angry and stunned when the bridal photoshoot studio abruptly closed this week, without offering compensation or delivering photos.

Upset about the injustice, Ms Lim decided to create a Telegram group for affected customers. As of Wednesday evening, the group had over 80 members. In the group, members have aired frustrations, shared advice and recommended alternative studios.

“Creating the group and then realising so many people (are) joining means that so many people are affected,” she said.

“So I feel like I'm less alone in a sense, and I also feel like there may be a slightly higher chance that we may get our money back, because there's so much money involved and so many people affected.”

The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said 66 complaints have been lodged between Aug 14 and 18, with pre-payment losses amounting to over S$271,000.

CASE president Melvin Yong said the consumer watchdog has reached out to Korea Artiz Studio to understand whether scheduled photography sessions and services will proceed as planned.

“CASE also sought clarifications on the remedies that will be offered to affected consumers if the services cannot be fulfilled,” he said.

In response to queries from CNA, the police said a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

SALARIES UNPAID

Affected customers said they also received a message sent by the company apologising for the “unexpected situation”.

“Due to some recent internal operational issues within the company, all employees have currently not received their salaries owed to them.

“At the same time, we have been unable to obtain any clear or formal response, update, or further information from the company’s management.

“As a result, we are currently unable to confirm or guarantee that the scheduled photography sessions can proceed as planned,” the message read.

Customers were told not to go to the studio for these sessions and asked to check the company’s official Instagram and Facebook accounts for any updates.

CNA has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower for comment on the unpaid salary claims.

According to its website, the studio, which specialises in “high-end Korean-themed” wedding photography, videography, and bridal services, was founded by Kim Yong Seon in South Korea in 2008. It expanded overseas, including to Taiwan, Jakarta and Singapore.

A search of business registration records shows the firm was incorporated in 2017 and is currently registered to a Singaporean man and two Chinese nationals.

The studio did not respond to queries from CNA.

PAID FULL AMOUNT UPFRONT

Affected customers told CNA they were required to pay for their packages upfront in full.

Like Ms Lim, Ms Glenna Tham and her fiancé paid about S$3,200 after winning a cash voucher through a lucky draw at the studio.



Ms Tham, 25, only found out about the closure during a lash appointment, when her lash technician said she saw a post on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu complaining about the studio.

“I was really, really shocked. I didn't expect this to happen. My heart sank because we paid in full,” she said.

“And I knew that at that moment it was very, very unlikely that we could get our money back in situations like this, because I’ve heard of stories like this happening, I just never thought it would happen to me.”

She plans to lodge a police report in person and dispute the credit card transaction, although she admitted that her “hopes are not very high”.

Other customers had noticed certain red flags.

A customer who gave her name as Crystal said she was aware that the studio had closed its business in China a few years ago.

But when she raised her concerns at a wedding fair in May, the salesperson was “very confident”.

“We specifically asked her if that will sort of impact the business or the operations in Singapore, and she said no because they have been here for quite some time, and they have a lot of customers sign up for the package with them, and they're quite packed in terms of scheduling,” said the 33-year-old who works in finance.

Employees had informed her about the closure through their WhatsApp group on Saturday, a week ahead of their planned pre-wedding photoshoot.

The couple had paid S$3,900 for the shoot and have since submitted a chargeback request to the bank.

Another customer, who declined to share his name, sensed something was amiss when he asked a question in a WhatsApp group created with employees from the studio on Monday.

Instead of a response, the salesperson “quietly” left the group chat, he said.

When he called her later, the salesperson claimed that she had not received her salary for the last two months and that her boss had “run away”.

The 33-year-old, who bought a S$3,600 package in full in July, questioned why employees were still selling packages if they were not receiving their salaries then.

The salesperson had told him that when she made the sale, she did not do it with ill intentions.

“Just that she didn't expect this to happen as well, and I mean, the studio also was quite fully booked for appointments for the shoot, so I think no one really had known that this would happen,” he said.

He has since filed a complaint with CASE, contacted his bank and made a police report.

Looking at his invoice later, he noticed that it came without terms and conditions attached, he added.

Other customers declined to share the contract with CNA, noting a clause in the terms and conditions that states it cannot be disseminated. They did not want to risk breaching the contract while attempting to get their money back.

CASE’s Mr Yong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Radin Mas single-member constituency, said consumers are advised to carefully review bridal and wedding photography packages before committing to a purchase, obtain written confirmation of key terms and deliverables, and retain all relevant documentation, including contracts and proof of payment.

Where appropriate, consumers should negotiate to split the contractual amount into smaller progressive payments to be paid at various stages of service delivery, he said.

Affected consumers can approach CASE for assistance at 62775100 or www.case.org.sg.