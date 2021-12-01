Korean food importer Jin Global, firm director fined over unlicensed cold store

SINGAPORE: A company that imports and distributes Korean food was on Wednesday (Dec 1) fined S$3,000 for operating an unlicensed cold store.

Jin Global's director Song Sung Hyuk was also fined S$3,000 for "failing to exercise due diligence to prevent the offence from being committed", said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a media release.

On its website, Jin Global describes itself as "a leading Korean food importer/distributor" that serves Korean and local restaurants.

SFA said that in December last year, its officers found that the company had stored about 5,490kg of frozen meat, seafood products and processed food products in an unlicensed cold store.

The products, which included meat dumplings, frozen octopus and processed fish, were seized by authorities.

"Illegal storage of meat and seafood at unlicensed facilities pose a food safety risk," said SFA.

Those who keep meat or seafood products in unlicensed cold stores for the purpose of selling or supplying the goods can be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.