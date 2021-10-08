Logo
Koryo Trading fined S$30,000 for illegally importing meat, seafood from South Korea
Puffer fish sold at a wet market. (File photo: iStock)

08 Oct 2021 06:26PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 06:26PM)
SINGAPORE: Food importer Koryo Trading was fined S$30,000 on Friday (Oct 8) for illegally importing assorted meat and seafood from South Korea.

The company also operated an unlicensed cold store, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release.

During an inspection at Koryo Trading in February last year, SFA officers found about 4,656kg of meat and seafood products in an unlicensed cold store.

The food products included meat dumplings, frozen beef and processed squid, said the agency.

"Further investigations revealed that the company had illegally imported the meat products from Korea," said SFA.

Investigations also showed that on a separate occasion, Koryo Trading had illegally imported about 72kg of puffer fish and puffer fish products from South Korea, added SFA.

The illegal consignments were seized.

Undeclared meat and seafood products were found in Koryo Trading's cold store and seized by the Singapore Food Agency. (Photo: SFA)

Illegal importation of meat and seafood products is punishable with a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$50,000 or both.

Those who store meat and seafood items in unlicensed premises can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

SFA reiterated that food imports into Singapore must meet its requirements. They must be brought in by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and come with a valid import permit.

Illegal importation and storage of meat and seafood products pose a food safety risk, it added.

Source: CNA/dv(gr)

