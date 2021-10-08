Koryo Trading fined S$30,000 for illegally importing meat, seafood from South Korea

SINGAPORE: Food importer Koryo Trading was fined S$30,000 on Friday (Oct 8) for illegally importing assorted meat and seafood from South Korea.

The company also operated an unlicensed cold store, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release.

During an inspection at Koryo Trading in February last year, SFA officers found about 4,656kg of meat and seafood products in an unlicensed cold store.

The food products included meat dumplings, frozen beef and processed squid, said the agency.

"Further investigations revealed that the company had illegally imported the meat products from Korea," said SFA.

Investigations also showed that on a separate occasion, Koryo Trading had illegally imported about 72kg of puffer fish and puffer fish products from South Korea, added SFA.

The illegal consignments were seized.