Man arrested for mischief after fire at Kovan condo unit
One firefighter sustained minor burns.
Singapore: A man was arrested for mischief by fire on Monday (Mar 2) following a blaze at a condominium unit in Kovan.
A firefighter was also taken to hospital with a minor burn injury.
The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at 22 Sirat Road - the address for Vina Lodge - at about 4pm.
A bedroom in a third-floor unit was on fire when police and SCDF personnel arrived.
SCDF added that firefighters entered the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the flames with a water jet.
"During the firefighting operation, a firefighter sustained a minor burn injury. He was assessed by a paramedic and conveyed to Singapore General Hospital," SCDF said.
Three occupants from the affected unit had evacuated before firefighters arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.
Police said a 64-year-old man was arrested for mischief by fire.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.