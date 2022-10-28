Woman and 14-year-old girl taken to hospital after KPE accident involving 9 vehicles

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were taken to hospital on Thursday (Oct 27) after an accident involving eight cars and a van on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE).

The accident occurred on the KPE in direction of the Tampines Expressway after the Bartley Road East exit.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at about 4.45pm.

The woman was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. She and the teenager were taken conscious to the hospital.

Footage posted online of the accident's aftermath showed most of the vehicles in the centre lane of the expressway, with SPF and SCDF at the scene.

Two car drivers, aged 54 and 38, as well as a 43-year-old van driver, are assisting with police investigations, SPF said.