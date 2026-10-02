Man jailed, caned for importing 208 etomidate vape pods in first such conviction under the Misuse of Drugs Act

SINGAPORE: A man was sentenced to three years’ jail and five strokes of the cane on Friday (Oct 2) for importing and consuming etomidate vape pods, making him the first etomidate importer to be convicted and sentenced under Singapore's Misuse of Drugs Act.

Png Swee Sheng was driving from Malaysia into Singapore on Feb 6 when Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers searched his vehicle.

Two packages labelled as laundry detergent powder that contained two vaporisers and 210 vaporiser pods were found in the boot of his rental car. Laboratory tests by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) later confirmed that 208 of the seized pods contained etomidate.

Investigations revealed that about a month earlier, Png had received a Telegram message from an acquaintance known as "Pod", who offered him a job delivering Kpods into Singapore.

The 39-year-old Singaporean man was promised between S$500 (US$390) and S$800 for the delivery. He agreed to the arrangement because he needed money, despite knowing that Kpods were illegal in Singapore, court documents said.

At about 4am on Feb 6, Png drove to R&F Mall in Johor Bahru on "Pod's" instructions to collect the items. He was told that further details about the delivery would be provided after he entered Singapore.

However, he was arrested upon arrival at Woodlands Checkpoint and subsequently charged by HSA for the import of etomidate vaporiser pods on Feb 10, the authority said in a press release.

Laboratory tests also found that Png had consumed etomidate. He admitted to doing so at the mall before entering Singapore.

Etomidate - an anaesthetic agent that has been found in Kpod vapes - was listed as Class C controlled drug in the Misuse of Drugs Act in September 2025 to deal with the growing issue of etomidate abuse.

It was later listed as a specified psychoactive substance under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act under laws passed in March this year, significantly raising the maximum penalties for possessing, using, importing and selling vapes in Singapore.

After the new laws took effect on May 1, etomidate was delisted from the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Those convicted of importing etomidate face between three and 20 years' jail and five to 15 strokes of the cane.