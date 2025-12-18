Man charged in first case of driving under the influence of etomidate

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (Dec 18) in the first case of a motorist facing a traffic offence involving etomidate abuse.

Tung Jun Yu, a Singaporean, was handed two charges under the Road Traffic Act for driving while under the influence of a drug and dangerous driving.

On Jul 14, between 5.40pm and 6.30pm, Tung allegedly drove his car against the flow of traffic on Supreme Court Lane and went straight through a junction on a right turn-only lane while failing to slow down.

This resulted in a collision with another car along Bras Basah Road, according to the charge sheet.

When asked if he anything to say, Tung told the court he did not. He has not been asked to indicate whether he will plead guilty.

The police earlier said that officers at the scene of the car crash saw Tung had showed signs of impairment. His speech was slurred, he had drooping eyelids and his responses to questions were delayed.

He was also said to be unable to provide a coherent account of how the accident occurred.

He tested negative for alcohol in a breath analysis test, but etomidate was detected in his blood in a subsequent analysis by the Health Sciences Authority.

Three e-vaporisers and a packet of contraband cigarettes were found in his car, the police said.