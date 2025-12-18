Man charged in first case of driving under the influence of etomidate
The 26-year-old already faces six additional charges involving the possession of drugs such as cocaine and proceeds from drug dealing.
SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (Dec 18) in the first case of a motorist facing a traffic offence involving etomidate abuse.
Tung Jun Yu, a Singaporean, was handed two charges under the Road Traffic Act for driving while under the influence of a drug and dangerous driving.
On Jul 14, between 5.40pm and 6.30pm, Tung allegedly drove his car against the flow of traffic on Supreme Court Lane and went straight through a junction on a right turn-only lane while failing to slow down.
This resulted in a collision with another car along Bras Basah Road, according to the charge sheet.
When asked if he anything to say, Tung told the court he did not. He has not been asked to indicate whether he will plead guilty.
The police earlier said that officers at the scene of the car crash saw Tung had showed signs of impairment. His speech was slurred, he had drooping eyelids and his responses to questions were delayed.
He was also said to be unable to provide a coherent account of how the accident occurred.
He tested negative for alcohol in a breath analysis test, but etomidate was detected in his blood in a subsequent analysis by the Health Sciences Authority.
Three e-vaporisers and a packet of contraband cigarettes were found in his car, the police said.
Tung remains out on bail and will return to court for a pre-trial conference on Jan 8, 2026.
He faces six other existing charges that are all drug-related.
He is accused of possessing methamphetamine, cannabis, nimetazepam (also known as Erimin-5) and cocaine on Oct 8, 2024.
On the same date, he allegedly had S$400 which comprised his benefits from drug dealing.
Etomidate was classified as a Class C controlled drug on Sep 1 as Singapore stepped up efforts to crack down on vaping and Kpods, or vape pods containing etomidate.
The offence of driving under the influence of a drug carries a fine ranging from S$2,000 to S$10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.
The offence of dangerous driving carries a maximum fine of S$5,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.
If found guilty, Tung may also be banned from driving all classes of vehicles.