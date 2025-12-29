Caught with a drug-laced vape, a teen found the wake-up call he needed in rehab

SINGAPORE: It began with something small – an empty pod tucked inside a school bag. But that single pod, part of a drug-laced vape known as a Kpod, unravelled 17-year-old Wei Qiang's life in September.

Wei Qiang (not his real name) was on a staycation with three friends, one of them just 14. The younger teen had slipped out without telling her parents, who filed a missing person report when they could not reach her.

Police traced her last known location to the hotel the group was staying at. During checks, they found the pod in Wei Qiang's bag along with a vape.

The pod was not his and he had no idea how it got there, he claimed. "I was quite upset," he said.

When officers questioned him, he admitted that he had tried Kpods twice the year before. Instead of being fined S$500 (US$390), he was told to go for rehabilitation – part of a national move to help etomidate users turn their lives around.

First-time youth abusers go through a three-month programme with up to 10 intervention sessions.

For Wei Qiang, this was the wake-up call he needed.

In the months before he was caught, he had been mixing around with what he called "quite bad influence people", picking up habits like staying out late and sneaking into bars and clubs while underage.

"I got into a lot of trouble. I feel like that was the last straw. Lucky I got caught there," he said. "I feel like I needed the punishment, then I would learn my lesson."

Across two interviews with CNA in November and December, he described his three-month rehabilitation journey and the bond he formed with his case worker. A pseudonym is used to protect his identity.