BTS concert frenzy sends Singapore hotel bookings soaring, room rates surging

HOTELS GEARING UP

Hoteliers say the surge presents both an opportunity and a logistical challenge.



At lyf Bugis on Middle Road, about 20 minutes from the National Stadium by public transport, the operator has already adjusted room rates in response to rising demand.



Prices could increase by a further 50 per cent, depending on demand forecasts closer to the concert dates, it said.



The operator is also planning BTS-themed activities and merchandise offerings for guests.



To cope with the expected influx, operators are preparing to deploy additional staff.



Ms Genevieve Khua, country director of revenue management at The Ascott and area manager for lyf and The Unlimited Collection, said lessons from the Taylor Swift concerts had highlighted the need for more manpower.



“We’ll prepare more staff on duty to be able to handle the higher check-ins and check-outs,” she said.



"This was a very, very big learning point from (the Taylor Swift concerts here), because it's a lot of like two-day, one-night stays or even a one-night stay kind of thing.



“So the turnover is actually quite crazy, and then for people who arrive earlier in Singapore, they might not get the early check-in that they have requested.”



She added that staffing levels would be increased across various teams, such as guest services, housekeeping and engineering, to ensure rooms are well maintained.



“If there are any issues, there will always be someone to be able to answer their queries and requests,” she noted.



Not all overseas fans, however, are planning to stay in Singapore.



Some have taken to social media to complain about the high room rates and limited availability.



Others have suggested staying in neighbouring Johor Bahru instead, or even spending the night at Changi Airport.