Authorities investigating after fourth fire in seven years at Kranji warehouse

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating the fire at Kranji warehouse - the fourth in seven years after the latest incident on Wednesday (Feb 19).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will investigate the incident, NEA said in response to CNA's queries on Thursday.

Firefighters battled a blaze at 11 Kranji Crescent for hours on Wednesday, deploying unmanned equipment to navigate the unstable structure.

The warehouse is occupied by recycling and waste management firm Wah & Hua.

The previous fires at the facility were on Mar 22, 2018, Jun 20, 2023 and Mar 28, 2024.

NEA on Thursday told CNA that "whether or not action will be taken will depend on the outcome of the investigation".

It added that it will work with the relevant agencies to update its guidelines on the safe management of waste materials if there are new findings from this incident.

The initial advisory - worked on by NEA, SCDF and the Ministry of Manpower - was published in 2022.

NEA also said that it will engage with operators of recycling facilities to reinforce the "message of fire safety and best practices to minimise fire risks".

CNA has contacted Wah & Hua for comment.