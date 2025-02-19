Fire breaks out at Kranji warehouse; public advised to avoid area

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries on Wednesday (Feb 19) after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Kranji.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at 11 Kranji Crescent at about 10.30am.

It also advised the public to stay away from the area and consider taking alternative routes.

"The firefighting operation is ongoing and is expected to be prolonged," SCDF said in a Facebook update at 2pm, adding that it has deployed six water jets, three unmanned firefighting machines and a combined platform ladder.