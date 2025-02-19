Logo
Singapore

Fire breaks out at Kranji warehouse; public advised to avoid area
Fire breaks out at Kranji warehouse; public advised to avoid area

One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Fire breaks out at Kranji warehouse; public advised to avoid area

The fire at 11 Kranji Crescent on Feb 19, 2025 involved waste materials. (Photos: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

19 Feb 2025 01:57PM (Updated: 19 Feb 2025 03:07PM)
SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries on Wednesday (Feb 19) after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Kranji. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at 11 Kranji Crescent at about 10.30am.

It also advised the public to stay away from the area and consider taking alternative routes.

"The firefighting operation is ongoing and is expected to be prolonged," SCDF said in a Facebook update at 2pm, adding that it has deployed six water jets, three unmanned firefighting machines and a combined platform ladder.

Ongoing firefighting operations at 11 Kranji Crescent on Feb 19, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Charmaine Jacob)

SCDF said in an earlier post that the fire involved waste materials in a warehouse measuring about 50m by 50m.

SGSecure mobile app users, M1, StarHub and Singtel mobile subscribers within the vicinity of the blaze would have received a message urging the public to avoid the area, SCDF said.

When CNA arrived at the scene at 2.45pm, both sides of the road leading to the warehouse were cordoned off with police tape.

There were more than seven SCDF fire engines and at least two ambulances.

The fire has been burning since about 10.30am, and has yet to be completely extinguished.

A fire at 11 Kranji Crescent as seen from the Carros Centre along Jalan Lam Huat in Singapore on Feb 19, 2025. (Photo: Jeffrey Tan(
Smoke from a fire at Kranji Crescent seen from Teban Gardens in Singapore on Feb 19, 2025. (Photo: Pek Boon Hua)

A CNA reader who was at the Carros Centre building in the area saw several SCDF personnel and vehicles on the scene as thick, black smoke billowed from the site.

Other photos taken by CNA readers showed that smoke from the blaze could also be seen from areas such as Jurong East, Bukit Panjang and the Causeway.

Mr Pek Boon Hua captured footage of the large plume at about 2pm from his flat in Teban Gardens.

Additional reporting by Charmaine Jacob

If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness or on WhatsApp.

Source: CNA/rc(mp)

