SIA extends expiration of KrisFlyer Elite status for third year amid COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: KrisFlyer Elite and PPS Club members whose statuses are due to expire between March this year and February next year will have them automatically extended for another year, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Thursday (Jan 13).

"This supports our members, who have been unable to fly as before due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and follows a similar extension in 2020 and 2021," the flag carrier said in a news release.

Singapore started reopening its borders with vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) last year, and currently has active VTLs with 24 countries.

But amid concerns about what it called the "rapid spread" of the Omicron coronavirus variant in many countries, the Government in December froze new sales of VTL bus and flight tickets until Jan 20.

The move was intended to help limit Singapore's exposure to imported Omicron infections. The Government has said it will temporarily reduce VTL quotas and ticket sales after Jan 20.