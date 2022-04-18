'We've waited for this for 2 years': Teo Heng, Zouk among nightlife businesses raring to reopen

SANITISING MICROPHONES, UPDATING SONGS

At the moment, the cleanliness of the rooms and safety of its customers are Teo Heng's priorities.

To this end, it has collaborated with local business Speco, a company specialising in antiviral coatings.

Speco will sanitise the rooms before the reopening date and provide a portable spray in each room, the company's CEO Benjamin Chua told CNA.

"For every coating that we've done, the nanotechnology will bind onto the surface, and this will actively protect the surface from bacteria, germs, viruses – including COVID-19 – for up to six months," he said.

"We also understand that there will be a high turnover of customers, so we are providing a special nanospray in every room for customers who might want to sanitise their microphone themselves. They can sanitise the table and the screens as well using the spray."

Mr Chua added that this spray will give Teo Heng's customers "peace of mind", as it takes the surface coating that his company has done "one step further".

"Right now, everybody wants life to (go) back to normal. I think this is very important. Singapore is a hub; there needs to be nightlife in order for the city to be vibrant," he said.

"But I think we cannot let our guard down. Hygiene will still play an important role in leading life normally."

Aside from sanitising the rooms, Ms Teo added that Teo Heng will test the karaoke system in every room to ensure the equipment is in working order.

"My audio engineers are going round branch by branch to do soundchecks to ensure the rooms are perfect, and that the songs work well. We are also updating whenever (songs) we have missed out during these two years," she said.

"Based on the feedback we get from our social media, some customers are looking for certain songs. So it's very busy for our different departments."

The "silver lining" over the last two years, however, is that Ms Teo realised how much Teo Heng meant to Singaporeans.

"I have customers writing in saying: 'Thank you Teo Heng for hanging on so that we have a place to sing,'" she said, welling up with tears.

"We didn't know that people can feel what we have been doing (all along) and they appreciate it. That's why they want us to be around. That's why we kept hanging on and praying hard."