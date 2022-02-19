97 people investigated after raid on unlicensed 'KTV-concept' venue at Syed Alwi Road

SINGAPORE: A total of 97 people are being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, said the police on Saturday (Feb 19).
The 60 men and 37 women, aged between 24 to 65, were found at an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet at a shophouse unit along Syed Alwi Road.
At about 8.55pm on Tuesday, the police conducted a check on a pivoted food and beverage establishment housed within the shophouse unit, and had found the "KTV-concept" outlet concealed behind a partitioned door within the establishment’s premises.
The outlet was furnished into 22 separate karaoke rooms and was spread across three shophouse units.
The karaoke rooms were equipped with karaoke systems, speakers, microphones and televisions. Liquor was also served to the patrons from the pivoted food and beverage establishment’s inventory.
Of the 97 people, four women aged between 33 and 48 of Chinese nationality are suspected to be hostesses, said police.
They were found to be intermingling and providing services to the establishment’s patrons within the premises, and one of the women tested positive for COVID-19 using an antigen rapid test. All four women were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.
A 41-year-old man, who was also among the 97 people, is purportedly the operator of the unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet. He is being investigated for offences under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, and for breaching safe management measures for failing to close a non-permitted enterprise for entry.
An individual found guilty of non-compliance with safe distancing measures can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both. The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence can each carry a fine of up to S$20,000.
The police said they would continue to maintain a "high tempo" in conducting enforcement checks to prevent, deter and detect vice and other illicit activities.
“The police adopts a zero-tolerance stance for those who blatantly disregard the law and will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against those who flout the prevailing safe management measures," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Jeremy Ang, Commander of Central Police Division.
"As we deal with the increase of Omicron infections, such socially irresponsible behaviour puts public health under great risk, including that of our frontline officers and their families.”