97 people investigated after raid on unlicensed 'KTV-concept' venue at Syed Alwi Road

SINGAPORE: A total of 97 people are being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures, said the police on Saturday (Feb 19).

The 60 men and 37 women, aged between 24 to 65, were found at an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet at a shophouse unit along Syed Alwi Road.

At about 8.55pm on Tuesday, the police conducted a check on a pivoted food and beverage establishment housed within the shophouse unit, and had found the "KTV-concept" outlet concealed behind a partitioned door within the establishment’s premises.

The outlet was furnished into 22 separate karaoke rooms and was spread across three shophouse units.

The karaoke rooms were equipped with karaoke systems, speakers, microphones and televisions. Liquor was also served to the patrons from the pivoted food and beverage establishment’s inventory.