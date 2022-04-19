KTV outlets fully booked on first day of reopening, but manpower shortages and high utility bills remain a concern

SINGAPORE: Karaoke joints welcomed back the crowds on the first day nightlife businesses were allowed to reopen, with most of them fully booked on Tuesday (Apr 19).

Business was brisk even on a weekday afternoon, with some outlets having to turn away walk-in customers as they had no available rooms until the wee hours of the next morning.

“We’re ready!” exclaimed a regular Teo Heng customer who only wanted to be known as Ms Lim.

Speaking to CNA outside the JCube outlet while waiting for her friends to arrive for their two-hour session, Ms Lim said that they had made a booking a few days after the announcement that nightlife businesses would be allowed to reopen from Tuesday.

“Previously we know that Teo Heng is always quite fully booked, so we know that we have to make a booking (for today), especially since today is the first day,” she said, adding that their session was quite short.

“Everybody has a quota of two songs,” said Ms Lim, who booked the slot for a group of 10 people.

Ms Sally Tang, 20 and her friend Ms Wu Shi Ying, 21, were shopping in the Somerset area when they recalled that karaoke joints would be reopening. The two, regulars at family karaoke outlets before the pandemic hit, decided to drop by HaveFun Karaoke at Somerset 313 to try their luck.

“We’ve been in Singapore for three years, and these were open in the first year. But after the pandemic, they all closed. It’s like we were missing one form of entertainment, and I felt more bored,” said Ms Tang, who works in a hotel.

They managed to nab a two-hour session on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after the outlet opened at 2pm.

“I’m really looking forward to coming here in a big group. Now it’s just the two of us so it’s a different feeling, but I can’t wait to come with a huge group of people,” said Ms Tang.

“All our other friends are working now,” she said.

The Government announced on Apr 4 that all nightlife establishments, including nightclubs, karaoke outlets and discotheques would be allowed to reopen from Tuesday.

This gave businesses just two weeks to get ready. Some told CNA they couldn't fully reopen all their outlets yet due to manpower issues.