Kueh products by two manufacturers recalled after benzoic acid detected

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for kueh products manufactured by two Singapore companies after benzoic acid, a food additive, was detected in them, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Thursday (Mar 10).

SFA has directed the manufacturers, K & B Nonya Kueh Manufacture and Beng San Food Industry to recall the products. The recall is ongoing.

Affected products include Kueh Seri Muka and Kueh Lapis from K & B Nonya Kueh Manufacture, as well as yam cake, carrot cake, and pumpkin cake, from Beng San Food Industry.

Benzoic acid is not allowed in kueh products under the Singapore Food Regulations. Under the regulations, only permitted food additives with levels within the maximum levels are allowed for use in food.