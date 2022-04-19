Kusu Island fire not deliberately started, says SCDF after preliminary investigation

SINGAPORE: The fire on Kusu Island on Sunday was not deliberately started, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Tuesday (Apr 19).

"SCDF is leading an investigation into the cause of the fire and preliminary fire investigation does not indicate that the fire was deliberately set," it said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"SCDF will continue to work with the relevant agencies to determine the probable cause of the fire."

On Sunday evening, the fire ripped through a cluster of shrines on top of a hill on Kusu Island.

SCDF's marine and land-based firefighting assets responded to the fire at 6.30pm, extinguishing it within an hour of their arrival on the island.

No injuries were reported.