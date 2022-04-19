Logo
Kusu Island fire not deliberately started, says SCDF after preliminary investigation
Singapore

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force at the scene of the fire at Kusu Island. (Photo: SCDF)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
19 Apr 2022 07:06PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 07:16PM)
SINGAPORE: The fire on Kusu Island on Sunday was not deliberately started, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Tuesday (Apr 19).

"SCDF is leading an investigation into the cause of the fire and preliminary fire investigation does not indicate that the fire was deliberately set," it said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"SCDF will continue to work with the relevant agencies to determine the probable cause of the fire."

On Sunday evening, the fire ripped through a cluster of shrines on top of a hill on Kusu Island.

SCDF's marine and land-based firefighting assets responded to the fire at 6.30pm, extinguishing it within an hour of their arrival on the island. 

No injuries were reported.

 

Source: CNA/ic(gr)

