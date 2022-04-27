Kusu Island fire: How SCDF firefighters braved heavy rain, darkness to put out blaze at shrine

SINGAPORE: When Sergeant Jagadeeshvaran Ramanathan arrived at the scene of a fire on Kusu Island, flames were tearing through the shrines or keramats on the top of a hill.

He recalled a blue plastic chair at the entrance of the shrine melting in front of his eyes. There was the creaking sound of the wood and zinc roofing breaking apart as his team laid down water hoses by the glow of the fire and the light of their torches.

It was about 7pm on Apr 17. The light was fading and rain poured down as eight firefighters who were first on the scene rolled out and connected hundreds of metres of hoses to pump seawater from the jetty to the top of the hill to douse the fire.

A full-time national serviceman at Brani Marine Fire Station, SGT1 Ramanathan has served for nearly two years and had responded to incidents at sea, but this was his first time battling a land fire.

Although he was unsure of what to expect, the team had gone on regular drills to rehearse such scenarios in the case of fires on the southern islands.