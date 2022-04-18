'I'm speechless': Caretaker of Kusu Island shrines says fire is a first

SINGAPORE: Mr Ishak Samsudin, the sixth-generation caretaker of the shrines on Kusu Island teared up as he spoke of the fire that broke out on the island on Sunday night (Apr 17).
He said it is the first time this has happened to the shrines or keramats, which were built at the top of a hill for a family of Malay saints.
"For quite a number of years, maybe 100 years or so nothing happened. This is the first time ever," said Mr Ishak, who has been taking care of the keramats for 18 years.
He had left the island at about 4.30pm on Sunday before the fire started but said there was still "a crowd" on the island.
That evening, cleaner Hari Haran saw flames and smoke at the top of the hill and called for help.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at about 6.30pm amid heavy rain, deploying both its marine and land-based firefighting forces.
The fire was extinguished within an hour of its arrival on the island, SCDF said, adding that there were no reported injuries.
Mr Ishak said there is no electricity at the shrines so it could not be an electrical fire.
"I was thinking (it) cannot be the fire is so bad, we are not using any electricity ... there was no lightning," he said, visibly upset.
He agreed to be interviewed only when approached the second time and still appeared shocked.
"When I come here by 7.30pm (on Sunday) - very big fire. For the cause of the fire, I have no idea ... I'm speechless. I am thinking, cannot happen," he said as his eyes reddened again.
When CNA arrived on the island on Monday morning, SCDF officers were keeping watch on the scene and no visitors were allowed to go up to the shrines.
Visitor Richard Khoo, who went to offer prayers at the keramats, was turned away.
Mr Khoo, who last visited two years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic, said he hopes the shrines will be restored soon.
He had come every year before the pandemic, he said. He told CNA he thought the long weekend would be a good chance to make the pilgrimage again, but on his way to Kusu on Monday morning, he read that there had been a fire.
"It's unfortunate, I hope it can be restored soon. There's a long history behind this."