'I'm speechless': Caretaker of Kusu Island shrines says fire is a first

SINGAPORE: Mr Ishak Samsudin, the sixth-generation caretaker of the shrines on Kusu Island teared up as he spoke of the fire that broke out on the island on Sunday night (Apr 17).

He said it is the first time this has happened to the shrines or keramats, which were built at the top of a hill for a family of Malay saints.

"For quite a number of years, maybe 100 years or so nothing happened. This is the first time ever," said Mr Ishak, who has been taking care of the keramats for 18 years.

He had left the island at about 4.30pm on Sunday before the fire started but said there was still "a crowd" on the island.

That evening, cleaner Hari Haran saw flames and smoke at the top of the hill and called for help.