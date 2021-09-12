Visitor limits, COVID-19 safe management measures in place for Kusu Island pilgrimages

SINGAPORE: Visitors to Kusu Island for this year’s pilgrimage season will need to observe safe management measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The season, which draws both Chinese and Malay devotees, will start on Oct 6 and end on Nov 4.

Just like last year, there will be a limit of 500 visitors to the island per day, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Sunday (Sep 12).

Ferries will depart on an hourly basis, carrying a maximum of 50 passengers, with the first leaving Marina South Pier at 7am, and the last at 4pm.

Thousands of devotees visit the Da Bo Gong (Tua Pek Kong) Temple and the island's keramats during the annual pilgrimage.

Visitors are required to purchase a ticket through the Singapore Island Cruise and Ferry Services website from Sep 14. They will need to show the confirmation email at the ferry operator’s counter at Marina South Pier to obtain their tickets.

As part of safe management measures, visitors will have to check in using their TraceTogether app or token before boarding the ferry.

“Due to capacity limit of 30 people within the temple and 14 people within the keramat, visitors can expect to have to wait in queue before entering these places of worship on the island,” SLA said.

It also advised visitors to make the trip on weekdays as weekends are a popular period during the pilgrimage season.

“Visitors are advised to bring their own water and to wear comfortable attire and shoes for walking around the island,” it said, adding that overnight stays and bringing of pets are not allowed.

All regular ferry services to St John’s Island will skip Kusu Island on its return trip to Marina South Pier during the pilgrimage season. Private ferries and yachts will also not be allowed to berth at the island’s jetties.