CNA Explains: Why Singapore and Southeast Asia could see a wetter, rainier end to 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore's government issued flood risk alerts on Monday (Oct 14) as the inter-monsoon period brought heavy rains and lightning.

Throughout the rest of Southeast Asia, weather forecasters are predicting similarly wetter conditions for the next two months at least, possibly signalling a shift to the start of the La Nina phenomenon.

What is La Nina and how does it lead to heavier rain?

It's a pattern involving tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures, that usually persists for months to about a year, meteorological experts told CNA.

Under normal conditions, the sea in the Western Pacific region is cooler than the sea in the Eastern Pacific region, said Dr Wang Jingyu, an assistant professor of physical geography at the National Institute of Education (NIE).

Under La Nina conditions, the sea surface temperature in the Western Pacific region is warmer by 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius instead.

And the surface temperature of water is warmer, more of it evaporates. This increases moisture in the lower atmosphere, which in turn leads to more rain.

The reverse of La Nina is El Nino, which Singapore experienced from March to April. Here, sea surface temperature patterns are cooler in the Western Pacific and warmer in the Eastern Pacific.

The result is hotter and drier weather.