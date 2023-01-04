Singapore’s emerging alternative proteins scene cooks up a storm with new food items

SINGAPORE: From lab-grown pork to cultivated fish, Singapore's emerging alternative proteins market is cooking up a storm.

Companies are racing to come up with innovative food offerings, as the country looks to become more food resilient and position itself as a leader in the shift towards alternative proteins.

Singapore's only cultured fish firm Umami Meats, for instance, wants to recreate seafood popular in Asian cuisine, but that is overfished and difficult to farm.

The company's plans are in line with the country’s sustainability goals to produce more of its own food by 2030.

SHIFT TOWARDS ALTERNATIVE PROTEINS

At Umami Meats, its lab-developed fish cake, which is part plant and part cultivated fish cells, may look and even smell like the real thing.

“Normally in Thai fish cake, they use dory fish or pollock,” said its food technologist James Tan.

“But we've decided to use red snapper, because it's one of the cell lines that we have developed so far.”

The firm is hoping to feed an emerging appetite for novel and sustainable foods, with seafood that is cultivated rather than caught.

It starts with a few stem cells from the fish, then the lab uses a culture medium or a liquid broth with nutrients so that the cells grow and divide.

In less than two weeks, it is ready to be used in food products.

Umami Meats co-founder and chief executive officer Mihir Pershad said: “We're working on eel for unagi as well as for smoked applications in Europe.

“We're working on tuna, for the wide variety of ways that we can use tuna. We're looking at everything from sushi to more common mass market tuna applications like a tuna steak, for example.”