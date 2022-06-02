Labour woes, tighter deadlines due to COVID-19 contributing to workplace deaths: Industry players, experts

Industry players and safety experts who spoke to CNA cited the pandemic’s ripple effects as a key source of pressure.

“The aftermath of COVID-19 has led to tighter timelines, manpower shortages, unintended complacency of personnel and other contributing factors,” said Mr Yong Jian Rong, who chairs the workplace safety and health sub-committee at the Singapore Contractors Association Limited (SCAL).

Mr Lim Boon Khoon, the founder of Hazard Evaluation and Loss Prevention Consultants, questioned if workers have been sent for refresher training, which would be necessary after being away from worksites or having segregated teams and duties for some time due to COVID-19 safety rules.

“But companies may be thinking that having workers at refresher training will not help the manpower shortage problem. It also adds up in terms of financial costs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the expedition of long-delayed projects can result in workers overlooking safety elements to meet shorter deadlines. Fatigue from working longer hours further increases the risk of losing one’s sense of judgment and attention to protocols while on the job.

“All these factors are interrelated to one another and unfortunately, can lead to terrible consequences,” said Mr Lim.

Mr Han Wenqi, a registered workplace safety and health officer, has noticed construction workers feeling the toll of the labour crunch and pressing timelines.

“One worker is maybe expected to deliver the tasks of three people in the same timeline or even faster because they want to catch up. So you can imagine the physical and mental fatigue of these workers, as they are being pressured three times more,” he said.

“It’s not just the workers; it’s usually a chain of instructions with everyone under tremendous pressure to (meet) unreasonable timelines.”

Safety consultant Harry Ho reckoned that the reopening of the economy has been “a catalyst” of workplace accidents, but it should not be seen as “the real cause”.

“It is the lack of ownership for health and safety that is really the issue,” said the principal consultant of A-SK Safety. “People still have the mindset that accidents won’t happen to me, accidents won’t happen to my company, and I am not responsible.”

Mr Han agreed, noting that there remains a “longstanding gap” in safety standards on the ground that is “accumulated through several risk-taking processes with no repercussions.”

“For example, I dash across the road (when the) traffic light is red and nothing happens. The next time, I will do it again,” he added.

Thin margins in the construction industry do not help, according to Mr Han, who said that has led to some companies placing more importance on work progress than ensuring safety.

An industry player who declined to be named said financials have always been an issue for the construction sector. Long before the pandemic, a price race to the bottom has seen firms trying to outbid each other by submitting “super low” tenders for projects.

“Everyone wants to be competitive, so the tender gets lower and lower by reducing this and that, like supervisory staff,” said the business owner who has been in the industry for some 40 years.

Asked if the pandemic has resulted in more cost-cutting moves, he said: “Yes and no. Companies that can still sustain will not but some that are already dying may have no choice.”

The recent spate of accidents has been “very sad and disappointing”, added the industry player.

“Safety always becomes secondary when work is rushed. That should never be the case,” he told CNA. “At the end of the day, it’s the responsibility of the management to always make safety a priority.”