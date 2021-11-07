Coastal forest at Labrador Nature Reserve, home to critically endangered species, to be restored

SINGAPORE: A 2.5ha coastal beach forest in Singapore's Greater Southern Waterfront will be restored as part of a new Forest Restoration Action Plan for Labrador Nature Reserve.

The plan will also see the development of a new Keppel Coastal Trail from 2022, the National Parks Board (NParks) announced on Sunday (Nov 7).

Together, the coastal beach forest and trail will act as an "important" physical and ecological buffer for an adjacent 10ha coastal hill forest, said NParks.

Calling the coastal hill forest "one of the rare and unique habitats" in Labrador Nature Reserve, NParks said the forest houses some "very rare" species of plants that are tolerant to salt exposure and poorer soil conditions.

The ecological and climate resilience of this core habitat will be further strengthened by the restoration of the coastal beach forest, the authority added.