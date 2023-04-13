Lack of charging infrastructure, financial concerns put brakes on electric vehicle switch for taxi drivers

SINGAPORE: Singapore may be racing to increase the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), but many taxi drivers are not switching gears just yet.

While they are interested in opting for the greener choice, factors such as the lack of charging infrastructure and other cost considerations are holding them back from making the change.

National Taxi Association advisor Yeo Wan Ling said that EV technology and infrastructure are still “nascent” currently, making it difficult for drivers, especially those operating in the heartland areas.