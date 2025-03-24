Lack of proper drainage, timely maintenance behind 2 floods in monsoon surge: PUB

SINGAPORE: Two flooding incidents reported in Marina Bay and Bedok during the recent monsoon surge were attributed to a lack of proper drainage and timely maintenance, said national water agency PUB on Monday (Mar 24).

On Mar 21, the rain flooded an area along Central Lane 3 near Marina Bay MRT station, which is a paved road built to facilitate access to an adjacent worksite. Checks showed that there was no proper drainage to channel the stormwater, said PUB.

Two days later, another flood was reported at the ground floor lift lobby of Block 129 Bedok Reservoir Road. In this case, PUB found that internal drains near the lobby had been choked with debris.

"Both flooding incidents could have been prevented by implementing proper drainage measures and ensuring timely maintenance of the internal drainage system," said PUB.

"PUB is working closely with the relevant authorities to address the issues."