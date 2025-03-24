Lack of proper drainage, timely maintenance behind 2 floods in monsoon surge: PUB

SINGAPORE: Two flooding incidents reported in Marina Bay and Bedok during the recent monsoon surge were attributed to a lack of proper drainage and timely maintenance, said national water agency PUB on Monday (Mar 24).
On Mar 21, the rain flooded an area along Central Lane 3 near Marina Bay MRT station, which is a paved road built to facilitate access to an adjacent worksite. Checks showed that there was no proper drainage to channel the stormwater, said PUB.
Two days later, another flood was reported at the ground floor lift lobby of Block 129 Bedok Reservoir Road. In this case, PUB found that internal drains near the lobby had been choked with debris.
"Both flooding incidents could have been prevented by implementing proper drainage measures and ensuring timely maintenance of the internal drainage system," said PUB.
"PUB is working closely with the relevant authorities to address the issues."
Calling flood management a collective effort, the agency said that it works closely with stakeholders including building owners and developers to strengthen flood resilience.
"PUB’s Code of Practice on Surface Water Drainage provides requirements on minimum platform and crest levels for buildings, and flood protection measures that must be implemented and maintained," it added.
The Meteorological Service Singapore last week warned of a monsoon surge from Mar 19 to 21 that would bring moderate to heavy rain across Singapore.
Various parts of Singapore experienced above-average rainfall on the first two days, with Jurong West recording the highest total amount of 318mm. In eastern Singapore, the highest rainfall recorded was 298.4mm.
Both amounts are above Singapore's average monthly rainfall of 209.7mm for March, according to PUB.
Flooding also occurred on a 15m stretch along the intersection of Mountbatten Road and Jalan Seaview for about two hours on the afternoon of Mar 20.
This was due to a "combination of heavy rainfall and (a) high tide that temporarily overwhelmed the adjacent canal and surrounding roadside drains", said PUB. It added that there was also flooding within the premises of a nearby property.
The persistent downpour also forced the delay of the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic golf tournament.