5 lactation pods set up across Sentosa in trial

SINGAPORE: Five lactation pods for breastfeeding mothers were set up across Sentosa on Wednesday (Dec 8) for a six-month trial.
Designed by local start-up Go!Mama, the free-standing pods provide breastfeeding mothers with a "clean, private and safe environment" to breastfeed or express milk, CEO and co-founder Vivian Lee said.
As part of the trial, two pods have been set up at Sentosa Express (Resorts World Station). There will also be one pod each at Beach Station bus interchange, Siloso Beach and Palawan Beach.
To use the pods, users must download the Go!Mama app, which will allow them to check which pods are available and where they are located. The app also provides a list of lactation spaces in Singapore.
They will be issued a PIN to access the pods after the user's profile has been verified through SingPass.
The pods have been designed for easy cleaning and disinfection, said Go!Mama in a media release, adding that all interior fittings are non-upholstered.
A UV disinfection process is triggered after every use. During the trial, cleaning staff will conduct "routine cleaning" of the pods.
The pods can be moved to different locations, requiring only a power point for electricity.
"This is ideal for operators who are not able to build a lactation room within the location," said Go!Mama.
The pods were developed by Ms Lee and Eunice Lim, who "struggled in their breastfeeding journey", said the firm.
"They examined the challenges they faced, as well as interviewed several breastfeeding mothers to design and develop the Go!Mama lactation pods," added the media release.
"Breastfeeding is a natural and amazing way for mothers to nourish, immunise and bond with their babies," said Ms Lee.
"We aim to provide practical environmental support for breastfeeding mums, to make breastfeeding less stressful and more manageable."
She added that the firm is planning to trial more lactation pods at other locations next year.
"Moving forward, we shall be exploring new features in our lactation pods, including air-conditioning for greater user comfort, as well as incorporating solar panels so that they can become a truly free-standing unit, using sustainable energy," Ms Lee said.