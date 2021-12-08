5 lactation pods set up across Sentosa in trial

The pods can be moved to different locations, requiring only a power point for electricity.

"This is ideal for operators who are not able to build a lactation room within the location," said Go!Mama.

The pods were developed by Ms Lee and Eunice Lim, who "struggled in their breastfeeding journey", said the firm.

"They examined the challenges they faced, as well as interviewed several breastfeeding mothers to design and develop the Go!Mama lactation pods," added the media release.

"Breastfeeding is a natural and amazing way for mothers to nourish, immunise and bond with their babies," said Ms Lee.

"We aim to provide practical environmental support for breastfeeding mums, to make breastfeeding less stressful and more manageable."

She added that the firm is planning to trial more lactation pods at other locations next year.

"Moving forward, we shall be exploring new features in our lactation pods, including air-conditioning for greater user comfort, as well as incorporating solar panels so that they can become a truly free-standing unit, using sustainable energy," Ms Lee said.