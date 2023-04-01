Singapore’s biggest skate park opens in Lakeside Garden

SINGAPORE: Skateboarders of all skill levels will be able to practise their tricks at Singapore’s largest skate park located in Lakeside Garden, with five skate pods catering to different groups of riders.

The Learn to Skate Pod for beginners has gentler slopes, while the Big Bowl Pod for experienced skaters has steeper drops and is up to 2.5m deep.

“Many stakeholders shared that they would prefer a skate park with options for progression and training. This informed the skate typology and design of the five skate pods,” the National Parks Board (NParks) said. The nearly 17,000 sq m skate park is one of the highlights of the 7ha northern section of Lakeside Garden, which opened on Saturday (Apr 1).