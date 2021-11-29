‘Welcome home’: First VTL travellers arriving in Johor by bus look forward to family reunions, long-awaited time off

JOHOR BAHRU: From a Woodlands bus interchange to Johor Bahru, two hours was all it took for me to set foot across the border - quarantine-free - thanks to the land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore that was launched on Monday (Nov 29).

I was worried about the trip – it took five hours to secure a bus ticket last week, then I spent more time fruitlessly navigating Malaysia’s MySafeTravel website over the weekend.

However, my anxieties were unfounded. Despite some minor teething issues, the journey was smoother and quicker than expected and entirely doable for the average traveller, as long as you do your homework.

Here’s what to expect:

ALL ABOARD

I joined several dozen other travellers at Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange for the first bus out, which was scheduled to depart at 8am. The interchange was buzzing with activity and members of the media were out in full force.

Prior to boarding, I was asked to show my bus ticket, passport, valid COVID-19 pre-departure test result and my MySejahtera app which reflected my vaccination status.

Some travellers were unsure about the testing requirements and had opted for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to err on the side of caution.

This is not mandatory as antigen rapid tests (ART) are also accepted for travel via the land VTL, but they must be done at an approved clinic where health workers should be informed that you require a notarised results certificate with a QR code for travel. Remember to do this two days before travelling.