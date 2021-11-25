Long waits, ticketing issues as bookings open for Singapore-Malaysia land VTL bus services

SINGAPORE: Travellers looking to purchase bus tickets for the upcoming land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia faced long waits and ticketing issues as bookings opened on Thursday (Nov 25) morning.

A message on the Transtar Travel website - one of two companies designated to serve the land VTL - said tickets for the next 30 days were sold out at about 8.20am, less than half an hour after they were made available at 8am.

Checks on the Transtar site at about 8am found visitors placed in a queue due to "high user volume".

However, when directed to the booking page later, CNA was unsuccessful in selecting one of the time slots for the available bus services.

The site later returned a message saying tickets were sold out.

Though the Transtar website could later be accessed shortly after, CNA remained unable to book tickets in either direction.

An error message read: "Dear valued customer, we are experiencing extreme high traffic and unable to serve your request now. Please try again later. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

A later visit to the Transtar site found a message stating that the site was currently under "emergency maintenance".