Singapore-Malaysia land VTL: Bus tickets still available for first 30 days of travel, says MTI

SINGAPORE: Bus tickets are still available for the first 30 days of travel through the upcoming land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a press release on Thursday night (Nov 25).

This comes after travellers experienced long waits and ticketing issues when the bookings opened at 8am on Thursday.

Earlier in the morning, a message on the Transtar Travel website - one of two bus operators designated to serve the land VTL - had said tickets for the next 30 days were sold out at about 8.20am, less than half an hour after bookings opened.

Subsequent checks on the Transtar site later said it was experiencing extreme high traffic as well as undergoing "emergency maintenance". CNA was able to purchase a ticket at about 1pm, after waiting for about three hours in a virtual waiting room.

In the press release on Thursday night, MTI said that more than 90 per cent of Transtar Travel tickets to Singapore and 70 per cent of tickets to Malaysia were still available as of 4pm.