Damaged cars, congested roads: Landed property owners on jostling for parking space at their doorstep

Vehicles are allowed to park on both sides of the road at private estates, as long as there are no lines on either side of the road and the lane divider is a single non-continuous white line.

But automotive platform motorist.sg advises drivers to park their vehicles “in a manner” that does not block any entrances and the flow of traffic.

CARS DAMAGED

Motorists and home owners have constantly locked horns over the parking situation at landed estates, with cars getting damaged in some instances.

In 2020, a 76-year-old woman was fined for scratching an Audi A4 with a key after being upset that the car was parked near her home in Serangoon Gardens for the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Yet, in some instances, the damaged cars belong to the landed estate home owners. One said in a Facebook comment that his own car tyre was punctured because he parked on the road for a short while – even though he had parked in front of his own house.

While home owners at several landed estates who spoke to CNA on Tuesday (Apr 4) expressed frustration, many are resigned to the situation.

At a landed estate next to the Dakota HDB blocks, a resident who has lived there for 13 years said “lots of these cars and trucks park along the roadside of landed areas as there are no lane markings”.

The 46-year-old, who declined to be named, said he has to park one of his two cars at a nearby HDB multi-storey car park after his car was “damaged on more than one instance” by the trucks. His other car is parked inside his property.

He also pointed out in a Facebook comment that he pays S$190 for season parking at the HDB car park, compared with S$110 that HDB home owners fork out.

“We don’t own the road (at our landed estates), but I got tired of jostling with HDB dwellers, and cars end up getting knocked ... Just park my second car elsewhere and mull over the bigger issues of life in Singapore,” he added.

Some home owners at landed estates also use their rubbish bins to block the roads, causing “genuine visitors” to be unable to find parking space, wrote another private home owner on Facebook, who urged others to “look at two sides of the story”.

“My estate also faced (this) problem too. Those landed owners living further inside the road tend to drive and park their car outside our house to save cost (by) using feeder bus and (caused) us so much inconvenience,” the home owner said.