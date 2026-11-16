Landlord sues company director over S$76,500 in unpaid rent; counterclaim alleges property defects

SINGAPORE: A man who is being probed by the police after a court found that he had a pattern of using shell companies to live rent-free in residential properties is fending off another lawsuit.

Mr Anthony Thomas Price and a company linked to him, Bundleluxe, are being sued by Ms Angela Chan Wan Qi for S$76,500 (about US$59,400), or nine months' worth of rent for a house at Siglap in eastern Singapore, as well as other damages to be assessed.

Court documents obtained by CNA showed that Mr Price and Bundleluxe, of which he is a director, are counterclaiming for a total of S$81,000.

This includes S$20,000 for Mr Price's "loss of work time" from having to organise repairs to the property that he said were Ms Chan's "responsibility".

Both Mr Price and Bundleluxe are also claiming damages to be assessed for alleged defamation by Ms Chan.

The sole shareholder of Bundleluxe is Noranth Ventures, of which Mr Price is also a director.

A court judgment on Oct 7 stated that Mr Price, an American, had devised a "deliberate scheme" to live rent-free in another home using a shell company.

It further stated that Mr Price had used Noranth Ventures to rent a semi-detached house at Kembangan in eastern Singapore from May 2026 to April 2028. He lived there with his family.

MS CHAN'S CLAIM

In her statement of claim for the Siglap house, Ms Chan alleged that Mr Price has a modus operandi of entering into a tenancy agreement using a corporate entity under his control.

He would then default on rental payments and refuse to vacate the premises, compelling the landlord to commence legal proceedings for recovery of rent and possession, she alleged.

Ms Chan is represented by Mr Ng Lip Chih and Mr Mark Tan from NLC Law Asia.

Bundleluxe leased the Siglap house at 35 Burnfoot Terrace under a tenancy agreement dated Dec 29, 2023.

Under the agreement, the authorised occupants are Mr Price, his wife and other family members.

The lease period was from Jan 1, 2024 to Dec 31, 2024, for S$8,500 a month.

Ms Chan alleged that Bundleluxe had not paid rent since April 2024. The total arrears amounted to S$76,500, with additional late interest charges of about S$3,063.

In a letter dated Dec 24, 2024, Ms Chan's lawyers demanded payment of the outstanding sums and for the premises to be delivered to her within five days.

As of the updated statement of claim on Jan 28, 2026, the rent has not been paid. The statement of claim added that the premises were delivered to Ms Chan only on Mar 18, 2025, after repeated demands.

COUNTERCLAIM

A public hearing list showed that Mr Price and Bundleluxe are not represented by lawyers.

In a counterclaim and defence dated Mar 5, 2025, Mr Price argued that the calculation of the rental arrears was incorrect and should be S$68,000 instead, since Bundleluxe had paid the rent for the months of January to April 2024.

Mr Price alleged that the property contained more than 50 major and minor defects, which Bundleluxe discovered during the initial 120 days of the tenancy term.

"These rendered the premises almost uninhabitable," he wrote, adding that Bundleluxe would submit as evidence a "comprehensive list detailing these defects".

Mr Price alleged that Ms Chan had "unreasonably delayed for significant periods, rejected or ignored" requests for repairs and had breached the tenancy agreement.

He also alleged that he became "severely ill" between April and December 2024 due in part to Ms Chan's "breaches" of the tenancy agreement and was unable to travel or work.

Mr Price added that Bundleluxe encountered "unforeseen and adverse business events" in April 2024, which put the company in "temporary financial distress".

The occupants fully intended to vacate the premises in a timely way, but were unable to do so partly because Bundleluxe could not arrange alternative living arrangements, Mr Price said.

He also said that he was not a Singapore citizen or permanent resident and held only a Singapore visit pass that allows him to stay in Singapore for up to 90 days.

Bundleluxe's primary business activities are conducted in Europe, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong mostly under Mr Price's "active supervision", he wrote.

Mr Price argued that he was not a party to the tenancy agreement and disputed Ms Chan's entitlement to damages from him.

In his counterclaim, he is claiming S$20,000 for his "loss of work time" due to the need to organise repairs to the premises, as well as damages to be assessed for pain and suffering, as well as alleged defamation.

In Bundleluxe's counterclaim, it is seeking S$17,000 as a reduction of rent for the first four months of tenancy due to Ms Chan's alleged breaches of the tenancy agreement.

It is also seeking S$40,000 for the loss of income and business opportunities due to Ms Chan's alleged breach of the tenancy agreement, and S$4,000 for the occupants' inability to use certain appliances and Ms Chan's alleged refusal to repair or replace them for eight months.

Bundleluxe is also seeking damages to be assessed for alleged defamation.

The case is pending.

On Monday (Nov 16), Mr Price was set to attend a hearing in chambers related to this case.

The public hearing list showed that it was fixed for "examination of enforcement respondent". The enforcement respondent is the party who needs to pay a debt. The process is generally used to identify assets that could be used to satisfy a court order for payment.

The judgment released in October concerned the case of Noranth Ventures versus Loo Kin Ben and Tong Pek Eng.

In that case, Noranth Ventures had filed applications to restrain the defendants from entering the Kembangan premises.

The court dismissed the applications and instead found that Mr Price and his family had a "favoured approach" to renting landed residences.

This involved paying rent for a short period before ceasing to make any further payments, refusing to move out and embroiling landlords in litigation while they stay there rent-free.

After the judgment was released, Mr Murali Pillai, Senior Minister of State for Law, said in parliament that the police are investigating Mr Price for alleged cheating.

He has yet to be charged.