Baseline wages for landscape maintenance workers set to rise by 6% on average each year

SINGAPORE: In the coming years, baseline salaries for landscape maintenance workers will rise by between S$100 to S$165 each year – a level of growth higher than initially planned.

These increments, which come under the progressive wage model (PWM), mean baseline wages will grow by an average of 6.3 per cent annually for six years.

This is more than double the minimum 3 per cent annual increase, which was previously announced in 2018 as part of a six-year schedule of wage increases, said the Tripartite Cluster for Landscape Industry (TCL) on Friday (Aug 20).

The higher increments, which will take place from 2023 to 2029, were among the recommendations made by the TCL, following a review of the PWM for the landscape maintenance sub-sector.

These recommendations, which also include carving out specialist roles to attract new blood, have been accepted by the Government.

“The TCL’s latest set of recommendations aims to support the industry’s transformation efforts and ensure it continues to be vibrant, with a strong Singapore core,” it said.

As of Jan 1, 2021, 358 landscape companies have adopted the PWM, covering about 3,000 resident landscape maintenance employees.

WAGE INCREASES PROVIDE RECOGNITION FOR WORKERS

In this latest review, the TCL recommended introducing larger baseline wage increases for PWM roles from Jul 1, 2023 to June 30, 2029.

It will build on the initial six-year wage increase schedule which began in 2020.

“We decided to extend (the schedule) by another three years, so it gives greater certainty to the industry to plan for their budget.

“(It is) also to factor in the wage increases into contract pricing, because landscaping maintenance is primarily an outsourced sector. The certainty of wage increase is very important for planning ahead,” added the cluster in a media briefing.