Singaporean campers postpone Malaysia trips amid monsoon, say landslides hard to predict

SINGAPORE: Camping enthusiast Donald Pang had planned to go on a camping trip in Johor this month with three friends, but decided to postpone it amid Malaysia's ongoing monsoon season that has triggered deadly floods and landslides in some states.

"If you're on high ground, you might not get floods but you might have landslides," the 59-year-old marketing executive told CNA on Wednesday (Dec 21).

"And if it is raining or stormy weather, there is also a possible risk of fallen trees and branches that might hit you. Unless you camp in open ground, but open ground also has lightning danger. So, there is a higher risk."

Furthermore, constant rain would make the camping experience less enjoyable, Mr Pang said, pointing out that campers would have to stay in their tents instead of enjoying the outdoors.

"So with all these factors, I think we can put (the trip) off. If we really wanted to camp, we can always camp in Singapore – in Ubin, East Coast or Pasir Ris," he added.