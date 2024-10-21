How a Singapore team braved poor communications and equipment to provide free eye surgery for Laotians

VIENTIANE: Frustration gripped eye doctor Yep Zhen Ting as she went about what would appear to be routine screening for cataract.

The language barrier between the Singaporean and her Laotian patients only seemed to get higher and higher; and outside their hospital room in capital Vientiane, the line was growing longer and longer.

“It was hard to understand their symptoms," she recalled. "We were afraid that we might miss crucial information from the patients regarding their medical history."

Still, the senior optometrist in the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) remained undeterred in her mission: To provide free eye consultation for Laotian locals, the majority of whom work in agricultural jobs like rice farming and earn less than US$2 a day, making cataract surgery unaffordable.

Dr Yep was part of an SNEC team of 14 - including surgeons, allied health workers, nurses and technicians - who travelled to Laos in March. During a five-day visit, they screened a total of 518 patients and performed free cataract surgeries for about 150.

“We had a very high patient load (and were) faced with limited manpower and challenges with crowd control and moving patients from station to station,” she told CNA.

“We quickly learned key Lao vocabulary to improve communication during eye examinations, which significantly improved patient flow.”

These included basic terms such as asking patients to open and close their eyes, look straight or sideways, not move and most importantly, to ask if they were feeling any pain.

Senior surgical nurse Goh Hui Jin, who also went on the trip, said the team sought help from translators from an international school. They also organised English lessons for staff and doctors in Vientiane.

Some of the local students who helped with translating were even trained on the spot to help with logistics in the entire operation, said Dr Yep.