PM Lee congratulates new Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Jan 1) congratulated newly appointed Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

Mr Siphandone was appointed prime minister on Dec 30 after the country's former leader Phankham Viphavanh resigned citing health reasons.

In his congratulatory letter, Mr Lee said that Singapore and Laos enjoy "warm relations underpinned by strong people-to-people linkages and growing collaboration in many sectors".

"As fellow small states, we share an interest in upholding an open and inclusive rules-based multilateral system," he wrote.

Mr Lee said that both countries work together closely in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote regional peace and prosperity.

Mr Lee added that Singapore remains committed towards supporting Laos' development efforts and continuing the close partnership through the Singapore Cooperation Programme.

He also looked forward to deepening bilateral ties and extended an invite to Mr Siphandone to make and official visit to Singapore at an opportune time.

"I wish you good health and success in your new role and look forward to meeting with you soon," said Mr Lee.