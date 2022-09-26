Laos Prime Minister Phankham to make first official visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Laos Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh will make his first official visit to Singapore from Tuesday (Sep 27) to Wednesday, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He will be accompanied by his wife Mrs Sichanh Viphavanh, as well as Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and a business delegation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a news release on Monday.

"Singapore and Laos share warm and friendly relations, with expanding cooperation in new areas such as energy and sustainability," it said.

On Wednesday, Mr Phankham will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and call on President Halimah Yacob and Mr Lee.

He will also attend an official lunch hosted by Mr Lee. The two leaders will witness the signing of several bilateral agreements, which "will establish a dialogue mechanism between the two foreign ministries, and deepen cooperation in the energy, environment, and digital domains", MFA said.

During his visit, Mr Phankham will receive a call by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam as well.

As part of Singapore's "orchid diplomacy", a new hybrid will also be named in honour of Mr Phankham and his wife.